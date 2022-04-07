Derry street sealed off after man falls from roof

Sealed off - Spencer Road
The Spencer Road in Derry's Waterside is closed in both directions due to an ongoing incident this morning.
It is understood the closure is to facilitate medical attention to a man who has fallen from a roof.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.