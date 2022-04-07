Search

07 Apr 2022

County Derry company first in the UK to receive esteemed industry award

The south Derry firm received the award at a ceremony last week.

Peter Donnelly, Enda Lagan,Claudia Graffin, Mark Daly, Bob Barbour and Randal Gilbert from the local firm.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A County Derry company is one of the first firms in the UK to receive a esteemed industry award.

Moyola Precision Engineering in Castledawson was awarded the EFQM Six Star status at an awards ceremony hosted by the Centre for Competitiveness (CforC) last Tuesday.

Bangor based Denroy Ltd, was also presented with the award making both companies the first in the UK to hold such a prestigious accolade.

EFQM helps organisations perform better by creating data-driven insights backed up by organisational experts.

The EFQM Model is an internationally recognised change management framework which helps organisations to perform better in line with their purpose and priorities, through an assessment of their maturity against best performance indicators across critical business indicators.

Companies must complete a self-assessment before a team of assessors review the submission and spend three to four days on site at the premises of the business to review every aspect of the activity. After undergoing the rigorous assessment, companies are then given a star rating based on their overall score.

Speaking about the event and congratulating those that achieved the industry awards, Bob Barbour, CforC’s Director and Chief Executive said: “On behalf of everyone at CforC, I would like to say congratulations to all the companies that achieved EFQM recognition and especially to Denroy Ltd and Moyola Precision Engineering, which are the first organisations in the UK to hold EFQM Six Star recognition. This is an exceptional achievement.

“The EFQM programme is extremely stringent, and participants need to meet the rigid standards of criteria.

“The achievement of these awards is testament to those within each company, their hard work, determination, and dedication to continuous improvement, which during the age of Industry 4.0, Net Zero and the Department for the Economy’s (DfE) 10X Economic Strategy, cannot be underestimated.

“We hope that all those in attendance were able to gain some insights into the various best practice approaches from our quest speakers, which will assist with whatever challenges that may come in the future.

“I would also like to sincerely thank our event sponsors – NIE Networks, Spirit AeroSystems, Balcas Energy and Belfast Harbour – for their generosity,” he added.

Enda Lagan, Chief Operating Officer at Moyola Precision Engineering commented: “The EFQM journey started in 2017 and some five years later, the company has achieved the six-star award – a remarkable achievement for the team at Moyola.

"The key objective was to ensure that there was a structured and integrated approach to improvement within the company and, of course, validation of our work through an internationally recognised assessment framework.

"We have achieved this through this programme and the award of EFQM six star.”

Geoff Carter, from EFQM added: “It was fantastic to see so many companies achieving EFQM recognition – many congratulations to all!

“Our aim through EFQM is to help companies to develop a culture of sustainable improvement and innovation which is vital to progress in the modern business world.

We hope that even more companies will be inspired to sign up for the EFQM programme which can assist any business, regardless of sector.”

For more information about the EFQM programme, visit www.cforc.org

