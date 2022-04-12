County Derry's Brooke a 100-1 shot a month out from Eurovision semi final

With just under a month to go until the semi final of the Eurovision Song Contest, County Derry's Brooke Scullion has been installed as a rank outsider, if the odds are to be believed.

Currently performing in a number of European cities in the lead-up to the May competition, Brooke has been gearing up for action by honing her performance.

Ireland's representative is up against it if the country are to end a 26-year wait to win the Eurovision Song Contest, with the latest odds suggesting it may be a challenge to even make the final.

The Bellaghy performer flies the flag for Ireland in Turin next month, but the early betting patterns suggest she needs a huge upset to finish top of the leaderboard.

BoyleSports originally rated the Bellaghy singer at 50/1 to win with 'That's Rich', but she is now among the outsiders at 100/1 with a semi-final involving third favourites and six-time winners Sweden to navigate first.

A first UK victory at Eurovision since 1997 however has been backed into 14/1 from 25/1, while Ukraine are hot even money favourites ahead of hosts Italy at 3/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There will certainly be a few locals who will have more than one reason to celebrate if Brooke Scullion wins in Turin because they are refusing to be put off by her outside odds.

"The overall trends mean it would take a big upset at 100/1, so most punters believe she will have to pull out all the stops to revive Ireland’s Eurovision fortunes.”