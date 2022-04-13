Search

13 Apr 2022

Derry re-imagining of Easter story to be staged tomorrow

The Walled City Passion will be streamed live on BBC and RTÉ.

Derry re-imagining of Easter story to be staged tomorrow

The first of six performances of Walled City Passion –– a dynamic and interactive reimagining of the Easter story –– will be staged in Derry-Londonderry tomorrow afternoon (Thursday April 14). 

The live performances, at 12.30pm and 4.30pm daily, are the highlight of a new family-friendly festival running from Thursday-Saturday, April 14th-16th. 

This unique, multi-platform drama explores how a violent incident at a Peace Festival in Derry threatens to throw not just the city, but the world, into turmoil.

The live streamed action takes place against the backdrop of the city’s historic walls and will be broadcast via a huge screen to audiences in Guildhall Square.

The 4.30 pm Good Friday performance will be streamed on the RTÉ and BBC players, and RTÉ One will televise a one-hour special at 10.30 on Easter Sunday night.

Walled City Passion is written by renowned Londonderry playwright, Jonathan Burgess. It will be live directed by double-IFTA award winner, Paul McKay, who says RTÉ and BBC coverage of the event will provide an amazing opportunity to showcase the city to a national and international audience.

Archdeacon Robert Miller, who had the idea for the project while celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination, says, “This cross-community festival can be an economic driver for the city and region.

"It’s a way of supporting our local arts sector who’ve struggled through two years of the pandemic.”

