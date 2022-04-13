Search

14 Apr 2022

Council to retain natural trees for Christmas displays and upgrade lighting

A number of County Derry areas will see their Christmas lights upgraded.

Coleraine will have its Festive Lighting upgraded.

Liam Tunney

13 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

liam@derrypost.com

A local council has voted to continue with its policy of using natural trees for Christmas displays across its towns and villages.

Councillors at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Environmental Services Committee last night voted against the use of artificial trees in the area's displays.

An official told elected members that the yearly cost of using a natural tree for the decorations was between £300 and £1,000 per tree.

The cost of installing an artificial tree was estimated at around £25,000 each, with a 12-year lifespan suggested by council officials.

Councillors were told the natural trees were taken to the Council's compost site and mulched after use, but Cllr Adrian McQuillan felt there was an opportunity for Council to recoup some money.

“I think we should be looking for a market to sell these trees on,” he said.

“I'm sure there are some guys who sell the logs would be happy enough to buy them. You're getting a return of some money back again.”

Cllr Richard Holmes said younger citizens had a different outlook on environmental matters, as he experienced on a visit to a school in Ballykelly.

“Their view was 'why on earth are we cutting down trees when you can actually work with an artificial tree?” he said.

“They thought it was more sensible from an environmental point of view. The resale value of these trees is not great, even for burning.

“It's not good burning timber. A lot of that stuff goes into our chipboards and MDF. Given the input from the younger people, I think we should try an artificial tree in one location.”

Cllr Brenda Chivers suggested the wood from the trees could be used to help local communities, and urged Council to keep trees in smaller villages where there was community support.

Cllr Ivor Wallace's proposal to retain the use of natural trees also included a recommendation that the Christmas lights in a number of County Derry towns and villages be upgraded.

Coleraine, Garvagh, Kilrea and Portstewart will benefit, alongside Portrush and Ballymoney in County Antrim.

Cllr Wallace's proposal passed unanimously.

News

