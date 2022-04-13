Derry's Playhouse announces new peacebuilding workshops for Border Areas

The Playhouse Derry has announced it will host the delivery of peacebuilding workshops in border counties.

Workshops will be led by facilitators from The Playhouse Theatre of Witness Project, a form of performance that gives voice to those who have been marginalised, forgotten or are invisible in society.

The work hopes to bring people together across divides of difference to bear witness to truth, healing and reconciliation through art and storytelling.

Performers include former police officers, paramilitaries and relatives of those killed or injured in conflict.

The process aims to create and encourage shared dialogue in a safe space during the workshops.

The workshops will be hosted by The Playhouse's new freelance Community Project Co-ordinator, playwright Laurence McKeown.

Laurence McKeown’s involvement in creative works, political education, and academia began during his period of incarceration as a political prisoner (1976-1992).

Following his release from prison, Laurence completed a doctoral thesis at Queen’s University, Belfast, which was published in 2001 entitled 'Out of Time.'

In the late-1990s Laurence co-wrote the feature film, H3, based on the 1981 hunger strike within the prison, which he participated in- for 70 days- and during which 10 prisoners died.

Laurence then began to work as a playwright, using full-length plays and bespoke theatre to explore issues concerning the legacy of the conflict in the North of Ireland.

Laurence McKeown said: “I’m delighted to take up this new appointment with The Playhouse with whom I’ve worked on two projects in recent years.

“Everyone has a story to tell and, if provided with a safe environment and a structured approach, the telling of that story can be a liberating experience, even if simultaneously difficult and painful.

"I very much look forward to taking Theatre of Witness workshops to communities throughout the border counties in the coming months.”

Community Relations Co-ordinator at The Playhouse, Kieran Smyth, said: “We can’t think of anyone better placed to help us deliver the diversity of stories that Theatre of Witness explores.

"For almost 30 years Laurence has used the arts to engage true narrative and real life stories from all sides of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

"We hope groups from all areas of the border join him and our facilitators as they share their true narratives through arts and peacebuilding.”

Workshops are free for anyone aged 14+ interested in exploring how art can inspire healing, empathy and understanding.

For more information or to book a workshop contact laurence@derryplayhouse.com.

Or, for more information about The Playhouse Theatre of Witness Project visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.