Councillors briefed as north coast prepares for visitor influx

A local council working in tandem with Translink and the PSNI have outlined to councillors their preparations for an influx of visitors over the Easter weekend.

An official for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council addressed elected members at last night's Environmental Services Committee, listing a number of measures to be taken.

An overspill car park will be created at West Bay, Portrush, using the green, in a similar fashion to last year, which the official described as a 'great success'.

“Additional toilet facilities will also be in place over the weekend, and the PSNI will have a number of projects ongoing in relation to checking cars if there are car cruises there,” he added.

“They'll be checking the fitness of those cars, testing them and taking them off the road if they are deemed not accessible.

“There are a number of traffic management measures to be put in place to restrict traffic coming through and causing congestion within the town.”

Portstewart on the north coast is also ready for an influx of visitors.

The Community Rescue service has been brought in to manage the overspill car park, with a donation being taken at the entrance gate.

Causeway Coast and Glens District Commander, Supt Jeremy Lindsay said PSNI officers would be on duty for everyone's safety, particularly around train stations, beaches and coastal towns.

“We understand that there will be extra traffic to the town and that delays will be inevitable however we are working together to minimise, as much as possible, any disruption this will bring,” he said.

“We wish to remind all motorists intending to visit the North Coast this weekend that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.

“That includes excessive speeds, dangerous driving or any practice that put the lives of road users at risk.

“There will be a police presence in the town to offer reassurance to local residents and businesses and to ensure that drivers and passengers are not engaging in behaviour that would impact negatively on the community.

“We would also remind anyone staying on to enjoy the nightlife to drink responsibly and look out for one another.

“Reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. Whether you are visiting for a few hours or planning to spend a few days make sure you are in a position to get home safely.

“There are excellent public transport links and numerous private taxi companies in the town.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, appealed for visitors to show respect for residents, visitors, road users and the emergency services.

“I would urge people to show responsibility for keeping our area clean by using public bins for litter or else take your rubbish home with you,” he said.

“Causeway Coast and Glens is a beautiful area, and we are fortunate to have so many popular coastal locations and outdoors spaces so let’s all do what we can to create a pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy over the Easter period.

“Additional overspill car parking will be available at West Bay on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the £3 charge going directly to the Community Rescue Service.”

Translink's Head of Rail Customer Services, Hilton Parr said they wanted everyone to have a 'safe and comfortable journey'.

“We will be working with the PSNI and the Safe Transport Team and will have additional staff and security at key locations across the train network to ensure everyone has an enjoyable trip,” he said.

“We would also remind passengers that alcohol should not be brought into our stations or consumed on board our local trains and will take a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour."