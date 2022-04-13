Search

14 Apr 2022

County Derry man's marathon challenge fundraising for Guide Dogs charity

A personal encounter led Jim to take on the challenge.

Jim with Iain Matthews and Mac.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

13 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Garvagh man is set to take on the Belfast Marathon next month in a bid to raise vital funds for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland

Jim Bradley decided to take on the challenge in aid of the charity after seeing at firsthand the work that guide dogs do.

A personal encounter with local guide dog owner Iain Matthews got experienced runner Jim thinking about his next challenge.

Having witnessed the positive effect Iain's dog Mac has on his life, Jim decided to start raising funds for the Guide Dog charity.

The County Derry man is a member of Springwell Running Club, and has taken part in many marathons and fundraisers over the years.

With less than a month to go until the May 1 marathon, Jim has raised over £3,000 so far but hopes to exceed that amount.

Speaking about his inspiration for the run, Jim said Mac has given Iain 'a new lease of life' as he is now able to go for daily walks in the local forest, attend church and go to the supermarket.

“I’ve watched Iain at the traffic lights in Garvagh Main Street and was amazed by how Mac was able to support Iain by keeping him safe and leading him to his destination,” he said.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Mac personally a few nights ago and realised the importance of having a guide dog which has had a positive effect on Iain’s life and has also aided socialisation."

It costs £10,000 to train a guide dog and much more to support it and its owner throughout its career but Jim says 'the value of the support, independence, and confidence that they provide is immeasurable'.

If you would like to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3qStzqt

News

