14 Apr 2022

Largest air show in Ireland to feature famous Red Arrows

The NI International Air Show will take place in September.

Pictured launching The NI International Air Show 2022 are two excited pupils, Leo McIntyre and Evie Cowan from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

The largest air show on the island of Ireland will make an action-packed return to the Causeway Coast and Glens with a headline aerobatic performance from the world-famous Red Arrows – their only local date this summer.

The NI International Air Show 2022, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as part of its Platinum Jubilee programme, will welcome spectators to the seaside towns of Portrush and Portstewart on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th September for two days of aviation attractions and family fun.

To mark the return of the hugely popular event, its moving to a new location along the 3-mile coastal stretch between Portrush and Portstewart, offering visitors panoramic views and a chance to get closer to the attractions in the sky.

The Red Arrows will headline the opening day of the show to perform their trademark formations, close-passes, and dynamic loops.

The fast and furious Typhoon will appear on both days demonstrating its rip-roaring power with a collection of jaw-dropping manoeuvres, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane performing their mesmerising flypasts.

Along the breath-taking coastal route, a wide range of captivating and family friendly activities will expand the entertainment offering to include an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food markets, and arts and crafts stalls.

The exciting STEM Village will make a welcome return and bring together word-class local employers and education providers aimed at inspiring young people to consider a STEM orientated career with interactive, fun and engaging displays and tasks.

Launching the NI International Air Show 2022, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the NI International Air Show 2022, formerly Air Waves Portrush, is returning to the Causeway Coast and Glens after a three-year absence.

“The Air Show is a firm family favourite and this year we want to ensure it’s bigger and better than ever before with a packed programme of aerial displays and a whole host of family-friendly entertainment on the ground.” 

Pictured launching The NI International Air Show 2022 is Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Richard Holmes and two excited pupils, Leo McIntyre and Evie Cowan from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush.

“We have already secured a show-stopping line-up of world-famous aviation attractions with further displays of renowned aerobatic teams and fast jets to be announced over the coming months.

“Our new 3-mile coastal location between Portrush and Portstewart will provide a spectacular backdrop with lots of live music, local produce, static aircraft displays and family fun, and the not-to-be-missed STEM Village, ensuring there is something for everyone."

The Air Show featured heavily in Council discussions over setting the local rate for 2022/23, with councillors agreeing £400,000 from Council reserves would be spent to help fund the event.

News

