SDLP candidates will not be intimidated by thugs

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has insisted that the SDLP's candidates for May's Assembly will not be intimidated by thugs or distracted from their priority – helping people who have been hit by the cost of living crisis.

The SDLP leader launched his party's Assembly election campaign battle bus in Derry today.

Mr Eastwood stated that the SDLP remains focused on its plan to address soaring fuel, food and energy costs which will support every family and household across the North.

He said: “Virtually every day of this election campaign, SDLP candidates, their campaigns and their teams have come under attack.

“We have had images of candidates burned, we have had candidates attacked, we have had posters smashed.

“Those engaged in this pathetic attempt to silence our party or threaten our people need to understand that we will not be intimidated.

“We will not be distracted and we will not be deterred from our single priority in the three weeks ahead – putting ordinary, decent, hard working people first.

“People like Paul Doherty, running a food bank for people in West Belfast and getting humanitarian aid to Ukraine wont be beaten.

“People like Elsie Trainor, fearless and passionate about south Belfast, won't be intimidated.

“People like Charlotte Carson, Roisin Lynch, Conor Houston wont be cowed by faceless thugs.

“The SDLP has faced you down before and we will face you down in three weeks time.

“Our party is totally focused on one thing – getting support to people who have been hit again and again by the soaring cost of fuel, food and energy.

“It is at the heart of our campaign because this crisis is ripping the heart out of working families.

“I am sick knocking on doors and seeing people come out in their winter coats because they’ve had to turn all the radiators off.

“I am angry that people who work every hour God sends are cutting back on the food shop because they can’t afford their household bills.

“Someone we knew very well said it best – you can’t eat a flag.

“For us this election is about making sure that no one comes home from work or school to sit in a cold house.

“In every constituency, in every community, we are the party with the people and the policies to transform this place for the better. Our party will keep putting people first.”