Support urged for Derry Darkness into Light

Mayor Graham Warke pictured at the launch of Pieta Darkness into Light in Derry's Guildhall. Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Darkness into Light, organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland since 2013, is a global movement dedicated to ending suicide and supporting those who engage in self-harm.
Pieta and Electric Ireland are now calling on the people of Derry to join the expected 250,000 participants from across the globe walking from Darkness into Light.
By taking part, everyone can play a part in removing the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spreading the power of hope throughout the world.
The Darkness into Light Derry committee are working hard getting organised for the event and look forward to seeing the walkers/runners bright and early at Sainsbury's car park at 4.15am on Saturday, May 11.
Darkness into Light Derry are delighted that Foyle Search and Rescue are charity partners this year.
Funds raised will be used to support the local charity and Pieta House.
