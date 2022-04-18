Lyra McKee remembered on the third anniversary of her killing

Lyra McKee, the young journalist shot dead by a New IRA gunman in Derry, was remembered today on the third anniversary of her killing.

Members of the NUJ (National Union of Journalists) gathered on the steps of the Guildhall to remember their colleague who was killed while watching rioting on Fanad Drive in the Creggan area of the city on April 18, 2019.

Among those in attendance were the 29-year-old's sister, Nichola Corner, and partner, Sarah Canning, who both renewed their appeals for information to bring the gunman to justice.

Today's vigil coincided with a renewed appeal by the PSNI for information.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Our thoughts are very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues. Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.

"To date, as part of our ongoing investigation, we have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences.

“The investigation into Lyra’s murder remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their response and support throughout our investigation. I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”

“While grateful for the considerable public support we have received, we still need the public’s help. If anyone has any information about the events which led up to Lyra’s murder, and they have yet to come forward, please contact detectives in absolute confidence by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers charity completely confidentially 0800 555 111.”