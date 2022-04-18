Search

18 Apr 2022

Police attacked by petrol bombs in Derry this afternoon

Easter commemoration passes off peacefully

The commemoration mark was led by 30 masked men and women

Reporter:

John Gill

18 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Police were attacked by petrol bombs in Derry this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the entrance to the City Cemetery on Lone Moor Road after a number of youths, who had gathered in Creggan, made their way down through the cemetery to Lone More Road.

Earlier, an Easter commemoration by dissident republicans passed off peacefully.

Thirty masked men and women, dressed in paramilitary uniforms, led a march through the Bogside and Brandywell areas from Rossville Street to the cemetery where, among the speakers, was a masked man who paid tribute to the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The man, who described himself as a 'republican activist,' told those present the fight for Irish freedom would continue.

There was no visible PSNI presence during the march or the cemetery commemoration, bar a high-flying police helicopter.

