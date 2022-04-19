Nadine Coyle confirms Girls Aloud reunion for fundraising event in honour of late Sarah Harding

Derry native, Nadine Coyle, has announced that Girls Aloud are to reunite for one night only for a fundraising event in memory of their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

Ms Coyle has confirmed that she, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts intend to come together for the first time since 2013.

Speaking to Ok! magazine, Ms Coyle said the aim of the fundraising event will be to raise money for life-saving medical equipment for those diagnosed with cancer.

Ms Coyle's bandmate, Sarah Harding, sadly passed away in September last year aged just 39.

Harding died after revealing in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

Speaking to the magazine, Ms Coyle said: “We're planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She's very much in the forefront of our minds.

“We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others.”

Ms Coyle also said that Harding’s death ‘still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through,’ referring to herself and the rest of the group.

No further details were revealed of this Girls Aloud reunion special, which Ms Coyle has previously hinted at.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Girls Aloud, with the group forming in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 before officially splitting up in 2013.