Eastwood co-signs parliamentary motion demanding Boris Johnson be investigated

Foyle MP and SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood, has co-sponsored a motion in the House of Commons alongside other party leaders to refer the conduct of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for investigation.

The parliamentary motion seeks to refer the matter to the Committee on Standards for consideration of Contempt of Parliament.

Mr Johnson was fined for hosting parties at the Prime Minister's residence of 10 Downing Street at a time when to do so was a breach of the Covid-19 lockdown rules on social gatherings that both he and his Conservative government had put into place.

Along with the leaders of Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, Mr Eastwood has also co-signed the motion with the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Alliance party leaders in the House of Commons.

Mr Eastwood said: “While people were watching their loved ones die, alone and afraid, through hospital and care home windows, Boris Johnson and his mates in Downing Street were busy having parties with cake and wine.

“They set the rules that cost so many people the chance to say goodbye to their parents and their children and then they broke the rules so that they could enjoy themselves.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are not fit to hold high office. That is why I have co-sponsored a motion in the House of Commons to refer the Prime Minster for investigation for contempt of parliament.

“Because not only were his actions indefensible, he lied about it time and time again.

“All those who made the most horrendous sacrifices to keep their families and communities safe deserve political leaders who will put people first.

“The Tories have shown throughout this pandemic that they only put themselves first. Boris Johnson should resign but if he won't, he deserves to be held to account for his actions.”

The full motions reads:

Keir Starmer

Ian Blackford

Ed Davey

Colum Eastwood

Liz Saville-Roberts

Stephen Farry

Caroline Lucas

That, this House

(1) notes that, given the issue of fixed penalty notices by the police in relation to events in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, assertions the Rt hon Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has made on the floor of the House about the legality of activities in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office under Covid regulations, including but not limited to the following answers given at Prime Minister’s Questions: 1 December 2021, that all guidance was followed in No. 10., Official Report vol. 704, col. 909; 8 December 2021 that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, Official Report vol. 705, col. 372; 8 December 2021 that I am sickened myself and furious about that, but I repeat what I have said to him: I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken, Official Report vol. 705, col. 372 and 8 December 2021 the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times, Official Report vol. 705, col. 379, appear to amount to misleading the House; and

(2) orders that this matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges to consider whether the hon Member’s conduct amounted to a contempt of the House, but that the Committee shall not begin substantive consideration of the matter until the inquiries currently being conducted by the Metropolitan Police have been concluded.