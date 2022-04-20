Loreto traditional group represent college in All-Ireland final

Loreto College traditional group Tigh Tara, with coach Mrs Maeve Close, ahead of the All-Ireland Final of the Gael Linn Siansa competition.
The Loreto College traditional group, Tigh Tara, represented the College with great distinction in the All-Ireland Final of the Gael Linn Siansa competition, held in the National Concert Hall, Dublin on April 10.
In the initial round in December, the group made a 12-minute recording of a selection of tunes including a jig, O'Carolan, waltz, march, slip jig and a reel as well as a song in Irish.
They were selected to take part in the workshop round which took place in Monaghan on February 14. After that event, they were chosen as one of eight groups to take place in the All-Ireland final.
Tigh Tara gave a wonderful performance, having delighted audiences in school ahead of the final. The members of Tigh Tara are Niamh Murray, Ronan Close, Peadar Connor, Sinead Close, Cara Mooney, Conrad O Coischeachan, Finn Mooney and Alicia Doherty.
Miss Belinda Toner, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to these talented musicians and thanked both Mrs Maeve Close and Miss Aoibheann Agnew, who coach the group, for all their hard work and dedication throughout the year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.