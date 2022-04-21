Search

21 Apr 2022

Major investment in store for County Derry shopping centre 

The refit will increase the amount of homeware options at the site.

Major investment in store for County Derry shopping centre 

Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Magherafelt’s Meadowlane Shopping Centre has announced major investment into the well-known retail destination.

Anchor tenant Dunnes Stores has invested in a complete refit which includes new flooring, lighting, and improvements to the look and feel of its store.

The refit has enabled the store to increase its homeware ranges, with the introduction of Paul Costelloe Living, Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic, Considered by Helen James and Cook with Neven Maguire.

The new home ranges are in addition to the existing Dunnes Home Range.  

AE22 MID ULSTER: Final list of election candidates confirmed

Nominations for selection closed this evening.

This year the owners of Meadowlane, Sea Eagle Properties Limited, will also invest approximately £100,000 in improvements to the centre’s carparks.

The investment will mean greater ease of use for drivers, the introduction of new car-park technology, and new cashless payment options when leaving the centre. Improvements to the car park’s layout will also be made in the coming months. 

Gareth Thomas, centre manager at Meadowlane commented: “The upgrades being made throughout the centre and to our carpark have been designed to make the visitor experience here more convenient and accessible for Meadowlane’s shoppers.

“There is a fantastic range of options at the scheme and the freshly refitted Dunnes Stores is more popular than ever with returning customers.” 

Meadowlane is a 145,000 square foot centre and has been a key fixture in Magherafelt town since 1991. The centre has been home to Dunnes Stores since it opened in the town. 

Recent lease renewals have been agreed at the centre with multinational brands including New Look, Trespass, River Island, Iceland, Poundland, Costa Coffee, Holland & Barrett, Semi-Chem and Timpsons. 

Meadowlane Shopping Centre is managed by Lambert Smith Hampton. Gary Martin of Lambert Smith Hampton and Michael Pierce of Cushman & Wakefield acted on behalf of the landlord.  

To find out more about Meadowlane Shopping Centre visit www.meadowlane.co.uk

Popular County Derry doctor 'was kind to everyone he met'

Dr Josef Kuriacose passed away last week in Tasmania.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media