22 Apr 2022

Further UNITE strike action to impact Derry Council services

Refuse collections and other services are set to be impacted

Derry Council workers protesting outside Council buildings on Derry's strand Road during last month's one week strike

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

22 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed it has received formal notification from UNITE the Union, in relation to strike action.

The strike will begin at 00:01 hours on April 25 2022 and continue up to May 1 2022 when the action will conclude at 23:59 hours and recommencing at 00:01 hours on May 3 2022 and continuing up to May 8 2022 when the action will conclude at 23:59 hours. 

A spokesperson for the Council said it fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action following an official ballet and confirmed that it expects there to be disruption to a range of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres, leisure facilities and a number of other services during this period.

The spokesperson explained that the level of impact will be variable across all services and could change as the week progresses.

Council envisages that Refuse collections will be impacted and that the strike action will also have an impact on Recycling Centres with many centres not being able to operate during this period and some being closed. 

The public are therefore advised not to leave out their bins for collection over this period, with the exception of the Monday May Bank Holiday.

Street Cleansing services are also anticipated to be severely impacted with litter bins in some areas not being emptied as per normal operation. 

Some Council owned public parks and play areas may also be impacted with a small number needing to remain closed during this period.

In terms of leisure facilities, Council envisages that the strike action will have variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area next week.

As with the previous strike, exemptions are in place for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries and for the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

The full impact on services will not be fully known until Monday when Council will be in a position to provide a full update.

The public are advised that the offices at Strand Road Derry and Derry Road Strabane will remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253. 

Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane will also operate as normal.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke has urged the public to be understanding and patient at this time.

Mayor Warke advised that regular updates in relation to services will be communicated from Monday on the Council’s website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/ Strike-Action and also on Council social media platforms.

