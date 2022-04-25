Derry woman passes away in Spain

Derry woman Margaret (Pearl) Hayes passed away in Spain
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret (Pearl) Hayes, nee Lappin, in Orihuela, Spain (surrounded by her family) on 17th April 2022. Pearl was born in Derry, N. Ireland on the 1st of February, 1937. She lived at Kennedy Place, Derry, until her marriage to her beloved husband Alan Hayes, of London, England. She lived many years in England and Spain but remained a true Derry girl at heart! Pearl is survived by her devoted children, daughter Cathy, sons Stephen and Phillip, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, beloved sisters Avril Faunce and Judy Moore, sister-in-law Anne Lappin. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Alan, her father, Davy Lappin, her mother, Cissy Lappin, brothers, Cecil, Russell and David. A celebration of her life will take place in the Fall of this year when she and her beloved Alan will rest together once again in her 'Happy Place,' Magilligan. Seems fitting, as the autumn time was when they first met many years ago. Rest easy, dear Pearl, until we meet again.
