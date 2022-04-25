Foyle MP Eastwood: Cost of living crisis can't go on

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has insisted that the cost of living crisis “can't go on”.

The SDLP Leader has called for MLAs to agree a new emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis as their first order of business immediately after the election.

Mr Eastwood stated that households were struggling to keep pace with rising bills and were frustrated at political leaders doing “nothing to help”.

He added that the SDLP's cost of living action plan would unlock £300million from Stormont's coffers and would be put back into the pockets of people.

“Thousands of households and hundreds of thousands of people living in Northern Ireland are going to be hit again this week as taxes increase, rates bills go up and the cost of living continues to soar,” he said.

“Hard working people in every home, in every community are seeing the cost of food, fuel and energy go through the roof while wages struggle to keep pace and political leaders do nothing to help. That can’t go on.

“I am calling on the leaders of every party to agree that the first order of business immediately after this election will be to introduce an emergency budget that will address the cost of living crisis.

“There needs to be cross party, cross community, unanimous agreement that MLAs will deal with this emergency immediately.

“The SDLP has published our cost of living action plan that would unlock £300million that’s sitting in Stormont bank accounts right now doing nothing.

“We would put that money into the pockets of people being hit by this crisis with up to £500 in immediate support for those most in need, at least £200 for every household and up to £1200 for a family with two children on free school meals.

“This emergency is our first, second and third priority. It needs to be a priority for everyone else.”