Search

25 Apr 2022

Foyle MP Eastwood: Cost of living crisis can't go on

Colum Eastwood

Colum Eastwood: "This emergency is our first, second and third priority. It needs to be a priority for everyone else."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

25 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has insisted that the cost of living crisis “can't go on”.

The SDLP Leader has called for MLAs to agree a new emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis as their first order of business immediately after the election.

Mr Eastwood stated that households were struggling to keep pace with rising bills and were frustrated at political leaders doing “nothing to help”.

He added that the SDLP's cost of living action plan would unlock £300million from Stormont's coffers and would be put back into the pockets of people.

“Thousands of households and hundreds of thousands of people living in Northern Ireland are going to be hit again this week as taxes increase, rates bills go up and the cost of living continues to soar,” he said.

“Hard working people in every home, in every community are seeing the cost of food, fuel and energy go through the roof while wages struggle to keep pace and political leaders do nothing to help. That can’t go on.

“I am calling on the leaders of every party to agree that the first order of business immediately after this election will be to introduce an emergency budget that will address the cost of living crisis.

“There needs to be cross party, cross community, unanimous agreement that MLAs will deal with this emergency immediately.

“The SDLP has published our cost of living action plan that would unlock £300million that’s sitting in Stormont bank accounts right now doing nothing.

“We would put that money into the pockets of people being hit by this crisis with up to £500 in immediate support for those most in need, at least £200 for every household and up to £1200 for a family with two children on free school meals.

“This emergency is our first, second and third priority. It needs to be a priority for everyone else.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media