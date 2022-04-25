Council strike: "Derry is rising to demand pay justice," says Cllr Harkin

People Before Profit candidate for Foyle, Shaun Harkin, says “Derry is rising to demand pay justice” as the Council workers strike in the city gets underway this week.

Members of Unite the Union who work at Derry City & Strabane District Council and the Education Authority have walked out today with the industrial action to continue until Sunday, May 1 and will resume between Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 8.

Unite stated that given the rate of inflation impacting the living standards of the workforce is at nine per cent, the pay offer to its members of 1.75 per cent was derisory in comparison.

Cllr Harkin, who represents the Foyleside ward, stated that “the fight has started for a wage that can pay bills” and that those on strike deserved widespread support.

He said: “We've had enough. Derry is rising to demand pay justice.

“When elected to Council one of the first motions People Before Profit brought in was Workers Rights and Social Justice Week.

“For establishment parties it was an nuisance but they couldn't vote against it. They'd certainly never thought of it – just as they never considered undoing Thatcher's draconian anti-workers rights rules from Stormont's books.

“This year, Workers Rights and Social Justice Week is very different.

“We are nearly a year into a crushing hardship crisis. Prices are up, profits are up for those at the top but for workers and the least well-off can't make ends meet.

“Council workers are on strike for a decent pay rise. Many workers have already taken strike action or are getting organised to do so.

“The fight has started for a wage that can pay the bills, to save our services and to challenge grotesque inequality.

“The fight isn't being led by the political establishment or the great and the good. It's being led by Council workers.

“It's being led by Derry's dockers. It's being led by Education Welfare Officers, by bus drivers, by health and social care workers, by teachers, by classroom assistants, by Magee lecturers, by community sector workers, by students and young people, and by relentless cost of living crisis campaigners.

“This year Workers Rights and Social Justice Week means standing in solidarity with Council workers and all those taking action for a pay rise.

“At this year's May Day rally and march we will honour those who fought before us: our generations of shirt factory workers and dockers.

“And we will unite against attempts to whip-up division to demand the real pay rises and the real change all our communities need and deserve.

“If you want real change, join the uprising against hardship and injustice.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham offered her union’s support to Derry's workers on the picket line saying: “The offer of 1.75 percent is completely unacceptable – it’s a huge wage cut.

“All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.

“Workers out on pickets in Northern Ireland are demonstrating their determination to secure real improvements. They have my complete support and that of everyone in Unite.”

In response, a Derry City & Strabane District Council spokesperson said: “The Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action following an official ballot.

“Council expects there to be considerable disruption to a range of our services throughout this period.

“Information in relation to the strike action will be updated when it is available on the Council website at: www.derrystrabane.com/strike-action.”