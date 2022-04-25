Search

25 Apr 2022

Cllr Doyle: Special Education Needs review recommendations must be backed up by funding

Emmet Doyle

Emmet Doyle: "Funding must be allocated so that families and children who need additional support get a speedy assessment and are given every possible support they need."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

25 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Aontú Foyle candidate, Emmet Doyle, insists the recently-launched review of support for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) must have any of its recommendations backed up with dedicated funding.

The current review followed highly critical reports from the Stormont Public Accounts Committee which said children and their families had been ‘failed’ by the Education Authority.

It found that the statutory 26-week limit for assessment and statement was widely breached.

The new review will seek to determine if the system is fit for purpose and also explore why there is a higher proportion of young people with SEN in the North as opposed to England.

Cllr Doyle, who represents the Ballyarnett ward on the Council, said: “It is no secret to many of my constituents that assessments for statements of educational needs for their children take far too long and often result in appeals.

“The reported which is being carried out externally will look at waiting times, SEN provision and the role of classroom assistants which is absolutely crucial.

“I have been involved in many cases where families have waited longer than the 26-week limit for statements and even when they receive them, support is conditional upon funding.

“That is why this report, when published must be addressed on a cross-Departmental basis particularly between health and education.

“I am very keen that the report addresses the number of, and terms and conditions for classroom assistants who do so much intensive work to support young people who need it.

“Funding must be allocated so that families and children who need additional support get a speedy assessment and are given every possible support they need to live to their full potential.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media