Cllr Doyle: Special Education Needs review recommendations must be backed up by funding

Aontú Foyle candidate, Emmet Doyle, insists the recently-launched review of support for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) must have any of its recommendations backed up with dedicated funding.

The current review followed highly critical reports from the Stormont Public Accounts Committee which said children and their families had been ‘failed’ by the Education Authority.

It found that the statutory 26-week limit for assessment and statement was widely breached.

The new review will seek to determine if the system is fit for purpose and also explore why there is a higher proportion of young people with SEN in the North as opposed to England.

Cllr Doyle, who represents the Ballyarnett ward on the Council, said: “It is no secret to many of my constituents that assessments for statements of educational needs for their children take far too long and often result in appeals.

“The reported which is being carried out externally will look at waiting times, SEN provision and the role of classroom assistants which is absolutely crucial.

“I have been involved in many cases where families have waited longer than the 26-week limit for statements and even when they receive them, support is conditional upon funding.

“That is why this report, when published must be addressed on a cross-Departmental basis particularly between health and education.

“I am very keen that the report addresses the number of, and terms and conditions for classroom assistants who do so much intensive work to support young people who need it.

“Funding must be allocated so that families and children who need additional support get a speedy assessment and are given every possible support they need to live to their full potential.”