Nothing untoward found during security alert in County Derry village

A security alert in a County Derry village has now ended, the PSNI have confirmed.
Police have said nothing untoward was found during this afternoon's incident in the Church Way area of Swatragh.
Sergeant McDonald said: “At 1pm today, Monday April 25th, we were made aware that a suspected suspicious device had been discovered in the area.
"Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene. The object was examined and declared to be nothing untoward.
“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes and the Upperlands Road has reopened. I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding this afternoon.”
