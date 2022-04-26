Search

26 Apr 2022

Irish baby names trending as a result of Derry Girls popularity

Derry Girls

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Following the return of the award-winning comedy series Derry Girls, baby names inspired by the characters are trending.

Bella Baby, an Irish leading baby product supplier and baby store has been keeping track of trending baby names, and within the last year or so,  names  inspired by Derry Girls have been on the rise.

We’ve used statistics from  Baby  Name  UK  and  Google Trends to compile the following results.

Caoimhe McGonagle for Bella Baby said, “As an Irish business it's great to see some traditional Irish  names on the list of trending baby names inspired by Derry Girls.

"The show is full of 90s nostalgia, and it's no surprise that these classic names are now in fashion again.”


CLARE

The girl’s name Clare has risen 1,386 places in the last year and its overall ranking is 2615 out of 5493.

Meaning: Bright and Clear

Origin: Latin 

Name popularity: 52% 
 

ERIN

The girl’s name Erin has risen four places in the last year and its overall UK ranking is 58 out of 5,493.

Meaning: Peace and From the Island to the West 

Origin: Irish 

Name Popularity: 99% 


SIOBHAN

The girl’s name Siobhán has risen 424 places in the last year and its overall ranking is 3117 out of 5,493.

Meaning: Gracious 

Origin: Irish 

Name Popularity: 43%

ORLA 

The girl’s name Orla has risen six places in the last year and its overall UK ranking is 72 out of 5,493.

Meaning: Golden Woman 

Origin: Irish 

Name Popularity: 99%
 

MICHELLE

The girl’s name Michelle has risen 87 places in the last year and its overall UK ranking is 393 out of 5,493. 

Meaning: Who is like God

Origin: Hebrew

Name Popularity: 93%
 

JAMES

The boy's name James has stayed in the same place in the last year and its overall ranking in the UK and Ireland is 24 out of 4,608. 

Meaning: One who supplants 

Origin: Hebrew 

Name Popularity: 99%

 
SAOIRSE

Meaning: Freedom 

Origin: Irish

Name Popularity: 94%

News

