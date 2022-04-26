Search

26 Apr 2022

Derry breaks world record while raising funds for Foyle Hospice

The previous record was blown out of the park

People turned out in their hundreds to help smash the previous world record Photo from: Nerve Centre

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

26 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Derry has broken the world record for the number of people dressed as astronauts in one place.

Derry Youtube star, Adam B, and Derry's Nerve Centre, called for volunteers to help them break the Guinness World Record, on Saturday (April 23), at Derry's Bay Road Park.

The previous record of 257 was blown out of the park by locals as 716 intrepid astronauts of all ages, turned out in the sun to help bring the record home to Derry.

The event was formed as part of the Nerve's Centre collaborative art project, Our Place In Space, which celebrates human life on earth and in the solar system.

Posting on their social media the Nerve Centre wrote: “Mission accomplished! We only went and did it. We are officially Guinness World Record breakers after 716 arrived today to Bay Road Park.

“We did it! The costumes were out-of-this-world, hearts were captured, minds blown & our hosts of the day Adam B and Mark Langtry, knocked our moon boots off.

“Thank you to everyone who came out suited and booted to help us do it.”

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, who was also in attendance, dressed as an astronaut to help with the final tally.

Mayor Warke joined the crowd in Bay Road Park for the world record attempt

Mayor Warke posted: "Well it's official! We are now officially the Guinness world record holders for the largest 'constellation' of astronauts! With over 700 participants! Out of this world. Well done to all involved today."

All proceeds from the event are to be donated to Foyle Hospice who thanked the whole community for their efforts.

News

