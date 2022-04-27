IN PICTURES: Queens select 2022 Future Stars teams
Eleven representatives from Derry schools have been selected in the Queens University Belfast GAA Future Stars awards across three codes.
Two players have been selected on the hurling team, with John McGurk of St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt and Mikey Kennedy of Gaelcholáiste Dhoire chosen in defence.
The football side sees three Derry representatives - all from St Patrick's College, Maghera - in Danny McDermott, Tiernan McCormack and Johnny McGuckin.
Six local camógs have been selected on the camogie team, with St Patrick's College, Maghera players Eimear Doherty, Olraith Hull and Carla Collins selected alongside Aoife McOscar of St Pius X College, Magherafelt and St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt's Caoimhe Ferris and Sarah O'Neill.
Click NEXT to view photos from the presentation event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.