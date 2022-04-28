Search

28 Apr 2022

AE22 THROWBACK: Six counts needed in Foyle as McCann narrowly misses out

The PBP candidate had secured a seat in the ill-fated 2016 mandate.

AE22 THROWBACK: Six counts needed in Foyle as McCann narrowly misses out

Foyle was keenly fought five years ago.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

28 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

The 2022 Assembly Election will be the first since the Good Friday Agreement not to feature Eamonn McCann on the Foyle ballot paper.

Having won a hard-earned seat in the 2016 election, the collapse of the Assembly ultimately spelt heartbreak for the veteran socialist, as he narrowly missed out on the fifth seat in 2017.

It was Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion who topped the poll with 9,205, comfortably making the 7,437 constituency quota and therefore deemed elected on the first count.

Eamonn McCann

Almost all of McCallion's transfers coalesced around running mate Raymond McCartney, who brought his total to 8,608 and was elected on the second count.

McCartney's surplus was spread more evenly as the count entered its third stage, with Mark Durkan, Colum Eastwood and Eamonn McCann all benefiting from more than 200 votes.

The boost was enough to take SDLP leader Colum Eastwood over the line on 7,595, while bringing Mark Durkan to the cusp with 7,275 votes.

The fourth count saw John Lindsay, Shannon Downey, Stuart Canning and Arthur McGuinness' eliminated, and their votes redistributed.

Though picking up 105 votes, Durkan was short of the quota but well ahead of the DUP's Gary Middleton (6,008) in fifth place, with Eamonn McCann in sixth on 5,291 votes.

AE22 THROWBACK: Transfers crucial in East Derry melting pot in 2017

Independent MLA Claire Sugden was the biggest beneficiary.

The elimination of Alliance's Colm Cavanagh and the UUP's Julia Kee finally nudged Mark Durkan over the line on 8,413 votes, but his transfers were not enough to bring McCann home.

Gary Middleton picked up 134 to 451 of the SDLP candidate's transfers, but the DUP man was deemed elected on 7,036 votes, with over 600 votes to spare on McCann.

AE22 FOYLE: Final list of candidates confirmed

Nominations for selection closed this evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media