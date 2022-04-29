Energy Train arrives at DJ platform

It's a case of “all aboard on the Energy Train express and get those records spinning” as the Millennium Forum launched a new exciting community drive for the disabled.

Energy Train is a project for people aged 15 and over who are living with a disability and is funded by Awards For All as part of the Forum’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible arts for all its patrons.

Participants on the project will learn DJ skills from Oliver Brown and well-known DJ, Kevin Boyle (aka Silver Fox).

The Millennium Forum’s technical team will also provide sound and lighting training.

All participants will also be offered a DJ slot at one of the monthly Energy of Light Discos in the Millennium Forum and, on completion of the course, will receive an OCN accreditation.

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum said: “The Millennium Forum is delighted to be embarking on ‘Energy Train’, developing on the hugely successful ‘Energy Of Light Discos’ for young adults who are experiencing limited physical, sensory and/or a learning disability.

“The funding from Awards For All will enable us to develop a training project for Young DJs with additional needs who will then showcase their new skills at the popular discos.

“This is more than a disco; it represents an opportunity for young people who are often isolated, to come together to socialise in a safe and fun environment.

“Energy Train will present an opportunity for participants to socialise again after the challenging Covid lockdown, make new friends and develop new DJ skills.

“We are very grateful for the support; this will go a long way in helping the Millennium Forum stay true to its commitment to providing best practice in accessible arts and entertainment for all our patrons.”

For more information on the Energy Train project at the Millennium Forum, contact Lisa Heaney, Access Manager on 02871 264455 (choose Option 1) or email lisah@millenniumforum.co.uk