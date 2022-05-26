Search

26 May 2022

Dungiven community groups meet to discuss funding from upcoming Growth Deal opportunity 

DUNGIVEN: Legavallon Road now reopen

A regeneration project for Dungiven has been identified as one of the shortlisted projects.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A consultant working on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Council has met with representatives from the Dungiven area, including the committee of Glenshane Development Ltd, local Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk and other leading community members to discuss the upcoming Growth Deal funding opportunity.
Cllr McGurk, who has been working with the consultant undertaking the business case for the Dungiven Regeneration project, welcomed the progress
"The council is currently in line to receive £72million of funding as part of a Growth Deal package like the city deals seen in Belfast and Derry," she said.
"A regeneration project for Dungiven has been identified as one of the shortlisted projects, with an initial budget of over £3 million being earmarked, and the council is now trying to identify what works could be undertaken as part of a wider regeneration project.
"The meeting which took place last Thursday night was an initial discussion with the community about the scope of the funding, listing key projects and identifying lead partners for any proposed projects. Works currently being considered include a streetscape project to improve the appearance of the town, a digital hub to help facilitate technical jobs in the new remote working environment, and a flagship visitor destination project to help grow tourism within the area.
“This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Dungiven, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic where work environments have changed. 
"Dungiven is entering a new era with the bypass nearly at the finish line and we need to ensure that we plan ahead to develop Dungiven’s economy to meet the challenges that come with this and improve the amenities for local residents. 
"I welcome the work the council has done on this to date, and I will work with all parties to ensure we put forward the best case for Dungiven to be successful in availing of this funding opportunity.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media