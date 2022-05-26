Dungiven community groups meet to discuss funding from upcoming Growth Deal opportunity 

A consultant working on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Council has met with representatives from the Dungiven area, including the committee of Glenshane Development Ltd, local Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk and other leading community members to discuss the upcoming Growth Deal funding opportunity.

Cllr McGurk, who has been working with the consultant undertaking the business case for the Dungiven Regeneration project, welcomed the progress

"The council is currently in line to receive £72million of funding as part of a Growth Deal package like the city deals seen in Belfast and Derry," she said.

"A regeneration project for Dungiven has been identified as one of the shortlisted projects, with an initial budget of over £3 million being earmarked, and the council is now trying to identify what works could be undertaken as part of a wider regeneration project.

"The meeting which took place last Thursday night was an initial discussion with the community about the scope of the funding, listing key projects and identifying lead partners for any proposed projects. Works currently being considered include a streetscape project to improve the appearance of the town, a digital hub to help facilitate technical jobs in the new remote working environment, and a flagship visitor destination project to help grow tourism within the area.

“This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Dungiven, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic where work environments have changed.

"Dungiven is entering a new era with the bypass nearly at the finish line and we need to ensure that we plan ahead to develop Dungiven’s economy to meet the challenges that come with this and improve the amenities for local residents.

"I welcome the work the council has done on this to date, and I will work with all parties to ensure we put forward the best case for Dungiven to be successful in availing of this funding opportunity.”