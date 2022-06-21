Update: Waterside fire

Dunfield Terrace blaze. Photo courtesy of Kebin Harkin.
The Fire Service is currently battling a blaze in Dunfield Terrace in Derry's Waterside.
The site of the fire is buildings which have lain derelict for a number of years and become the focus for anti social activity.
Commenting on the blaze on social media, Derry City and Strabane District Councillor, Christopher Jackson (Sinn Féin) said the owners of the site should have listened to the [concerns] of residents and taken action long ago.
It is not yet known whether there have been any casualties as a result of the blaze.
Updates to follow.
