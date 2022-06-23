Search

23 Jun 2022

Derry's Culmore Hub set to host multiple family and kid events in time for summer holidays 

There are also events planned for over 50s within the community 

Culmore Community Hub was officially opened in June last year after a revamp of the old Victoria Hall

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

23 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Culmore Community Hub, situated at 32-34 Culmore Point in Derry, is set to host a range of summer events for all the family as the summer holidays are around the corner. 

On top of this, there are events planned for over 50s to make the most of (with any luck) the good weather.

Upcoming events for kids and families include:-


-Kid's Jamboree on July 5, July 15, August 24.
-Kid's play dates July 6, July 8, July 11 and July 13.
-A 1k and 5k Run on Thursday June 30.
-Family Fun Sports Day on Saturday July 2.


Other events planned for over 50s within the community include:-


-Culmore Walking Festival on Thursday July 7 and Tuesday July 19.
-A Day Trip to Doagh Famine Village on Thursday July 14.
-An afternoon Tea Dance on Friday July 8.

A spokesperson for Culmore Hub said: "We have a packed lineup of activities in the coming months for the whole community. 

"We have loads of events planned to help keep the kids entertained. We're also introducing something new this year with some day trips and activities for the over 50s too.

"We firstly want to give a big thank you to everyone who has volunteered over the last few months which has allowed us to run events for kids four nights a week at the hub.

"We have a packed programme of activities this summer and would really appreciate some additional help. If you would be interested in volunteering at the hub, please email: una@culmorehub.org."

Culmore Community Hub was officially opened in June last year after a revamp of the old Victoria Hall.

The object of the hub is to offer access to quality community spaces and programmes and connect the Culmore community to the City and its neighboring areas.

Culmore Community Hub is a venue for community activities for local youth, seniors, families and entrepreneurs, promoting local crafts, produce, sports, arts, culture, heritage and music.

You can find Culmore Hub at 32-34 Culmore Point in Derry, BT48 8JW.

For more information on the events mentioned or information on how to book a place, please visit: https://culmorehub.org/ or call Charlene on 028 7116 3713.

