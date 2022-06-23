Search

23 Jun 2022

300 children with special educational needs are without school place for September

'Children with no school places need certainty from education minister’- Delargy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has called on the education minister and the Education Authority to ensure children with special educational needs and their families have certainty over school places for September.

The Foyle MLA said: “Reports this morning that 300 children with special educational needs are without a school place for September are deeply concerning.

“Given the yearly increase in the number of children with special educational needs, the education minister should have prepared and planned for this eventuality.

“These children and their families need certainty on what arrangements will be in place come September, and I would urge the education minister and the Education Authority to work to address this issue.

“This is why we need an Executive up and running and Ministers in place so that we can invest in education services and ensure young people get the support that they need.

“The DUP needs to end its boycott and join with the rest of us who want to make politics work and deliver first class public services.” 

