23 Jun 2022

Waterside Half Marathon to return to streets of Derry in September

Scores of local athletes set to take part in race later this year

 Mayor of Derry, Cllr Sandra Duffy launching the Waterside Half Marathon 2022 ‘We Run This Town’. Included are: Catherine Ashford and City of Derry Spartans runner. PHOTO: Jim McCafferty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Scores of local athletes are set to take part in one of Ireland’s longest running athletics events that will make a welcome return to the streets of Derry on Sunday, September 4.

The Waterside Half Marathon has been hosted annually in the city for almost four decades but a covid enforced hiatus means this is the first time it will take place since 2019.

The 2022 Half Marathon has the added prestige of being the Athletics NI / Ulster Half Marathon Championships for a third time meaning it will attract some high level runners from outside the North West area.

The races will begin at the parade ground at Ebrington Square at 9.30am with over 2,000 runners expected to take to the starting line.

It takes in both sides of the River Foyle, passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall before the chipped timed finish at the St Columb’s Park running track.

Every runner who completes the Waterside Half Marathon will receive a medal, t shirt and goody bag.

Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon is open now at www.derrystrabane.com/whm where race information and training schedules for the full race and relay option are also available.

