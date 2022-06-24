Search

24 Jun 2022

Lisa McGee nominated for Freedom of City

'Derry Girls' put Derry and it’s people on a global stage' - Cllr Martin Reilly

Derry Girls

Lisa McGee nominated for Freedom of City

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Derry Girl, Lisa McGee, has been nominated for the Freedom of the City.

Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Martin Reilly (SDLP) has nominated Lisa, the creator of the hit show 'Derry Girls', for the honour. The nomination will be discussed at the Council meeting on Thursday (June 30).

Speaking to Derry News, Cllr Reilly said: "Lisa McGee has brought so much joy and civic pride to our city and district through her writing and this work has undoubtedly put Derry and it’s people on a global stage.

"Right from the first episode of the first series, the adventures of the Channel 4 ‘Derry Girls’ school teenagers and their experiences growing up against the background of the troubles, as society moved towards the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, captivated audiences and resonated with people from all walks of life who lived through those difficult decades.

"It informed a new generation of what life was like here in the 1990s. Netflix has taken this to a global audience and this exposure for our city and district has boosted tourism and inspired those who live here - young and old. 

“'Derry Girls' was the most watched series in Northern Ireland since modern records began in 2002, with Lisa injecting humour and poignancy as she re-told her own experiences living and studying in this city. The final episodes of this series are a masterpiece in explaining the difficult choices people had to make as this city, the wider island and it’s people transitioned from day to day bloody conflict to a more peaceful future," said Cllr Reilly.

'Derry Girls' was not the only success in which Lisa McGee has been involved.

Many of Lisa's other creations have impacted on our TV screens, including the BBC’s BAFTA-nominated 'Being Human' and the Golden Globe-nominated drama series 'The White Queen', 'Raw' on RTE and 'The Deceived' on Channel 5.

Cllr Reilly said Lisa McGee's contribution to the arts made her a worthy nominee for the Freedom of the City and followed in footsteps of previous recipients who had excelled in their field.  

Cllr Reilly added: "The fact that Lisa is the first female to be nominated for the Freedom of the City in our city is truly a historic and special occasion.

"Through her work, people have seen the warmth and charm of our city, the sense of friendship, families pulling together and dealing with adversity - all delivered through various strong female viewpoints.

"She has created through her writing such a sense of civic pride and strong ‘state of mind’ of what being from Derry means. I’m delighted to put her forward as the first ‘Derry Girl’ recipient of the highest honour that the Council can bestow.” 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media