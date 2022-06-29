Celebrating 100 years of Ulysses- Award winning show comes to Derry Playhouse

To mark the centenary year of the publication of James Joyce's Ulysses, first published on February 2nd 1922, Robert Gogan is taking his show, Strolling Through Ulysses! on a nationwide centenary tour this year.

The one night only performance will be performed at Derry's Playhouse, on July 1.

Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday - June 16 1904 - the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based.

Written and performed by Robert Gogan, the show guides you through the curious events and quirky characters of Ulysses, in a humorous, entertaining and informative manner, with extracts from the novel which best illustrate the various aspects of Joyce’s writing - the comical, the descriptive and the complex – without compromising the integrity of the book.

Gogan was awarded the Best Actor honour at the Galway Fringe Festival in 2019 for his performance in Strolling Through Ulysses!

The writer, actor and Joycean enthusiast said Ulysses is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, novel ever written.

Gogan has made it his mission to make Ulysses accessible to anyone who wants to read, and enjoy it.

“There’s an ‘elephant in the room’ here” he said. “I’m convinced that the main difficulty with Ulysses is the complete lack of relevant punctuation to help the reader to read the book.

"Apart from the usual narrative and dialogue, Joyce also includes the innermost thoughts of the characters, known as the ‘streams of consciousness’. These thoughts turn up everywhere, without warning, without explanation, and without punctuation.

"It’s very easy to become disoriented and bewildered early on in Ulysses as you struggle to distinguish the dialogue from the streams of consciousness and the narrative. And that’s exactly what happens with most people, and they end up abandoning the book.

"But, have you ever wondered what it’s all about and why it’s so acclaimed? Now is your chance to find out, and have a great evening’s fun and entertainment at the same time.

To honour this important 100th anniversary, Robert Gogan, will be performing Strolling Through Ulysses! in Derry Playhouse for one performance only.

Gogan continued: "It’s bawdy, irreverent and great fun, just as Joyce had intended. To most people’s surprise Ulysses is a very funny book and Joyce wrote it with the full intention of making people laugh.

"The feedback from audiences to date has been amazing and very positive. The main comment I hear after shows is ‘I never knew that Ulysses was like that.’"

Strolling Through Ulysses! is branded ‘over 16s’ by Gogan. “I’m being a bit cautious here”, he said, “because there are several events in the book where Joyce reduces some bodily functions of the characters to a very basic and amusing level.

"I don’t sensationalise these instances, and neither does Joyce in the book, but I do include some of them in the show. I don’t want to upset any parents who might not like to expose their children to any such matters."

Robert has also written a new book surrounding Ulysses which he calls 'Ulysses Remastered Centenary Edition.'

In this new edition all of the ‘streams of consciousness’ are published in italics, and standard quotation marks are used for the dialogue.

Gogan added: “This will help people to overcome the difficulties and confusion at the beginning of Ulysses so that they get a chance to really get into the book and relish Joyce’s exquisite writing techniques, styles and comedy."

The book will be available in the theatre after the show. Admission to the show is £15 for the in theatre performance and £10 for those streaming online.

To purchase tickets you can contact booking on 02871 268027 or at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk

Robert is also running a competition with Derry News where a lucky reader can get their hands on two free tickets.

For your chance to bag your free tickets, email your name and contact info to nicole.lang@iconicnews.ie

The winner will be selected at random on Friday July 1 at 10am.