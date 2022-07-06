Search

06 Jul 2022

Barry Cassidy will referee Tailteann Cup final at Croke Park

Bellaghy referee to referee historic first Tailteann Cup final

Derry's Barry Cassidy

Derry referee Barry Cassidy will take charge of the Tailteann Cup final

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

06 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

Derry referee takes charge of historic final

Bellaghy man Barry Cassidy will now take charge of Saturday's The Tailteann Cup Final, the first final in the in the newly created competition.

Initially Maurice Deegan of Laois was listed to take charge of the game between Cavan and Westmeath but new fixture details were released by the GAA this afternoon showing the Derry man is set to take charge.

The final will be played at 3pm in Croke Park and will be shown live on RTE Sport.

