Father Dermott Donnelly (55) the brother of ITV presenter, Declan Donnelly, has died after a short illness.

Fr Donnelly recently visited Derry to speak at the annual novena in St Eugene's Cathedral.

In a social media post, the Derry Diocese said: "It is with great sadness that we heard of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly from the Hexam and Newcastle Diocese who died peacefully on Friday afternoon in hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Fr Dermot recently spoke at our annual novena."

Father Dermott Donnelly died in hospital after a short illness aged 55. He was understood to have been a priest for 30 years.

In a tweet, ITV presenter Declan said: "We are all beyond devastated."

I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated

Declan Donnelly said he was "heartbroken" by his brother's death.

He added: "We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated."

In a statement, the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle described Fr Donnelly's his death as a "great shock".

It said: "It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

"Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time."

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, Most Reverend Robert Byrne said Fr Donnelly would be "greatly missed in the diocese for his sterling work with youth, on both a diocesan and national level".

Messages wishing Fr Donnelly well had earlier been posted online as Catholic parishes in the north east of England announced on Facebook he had been admitted to hospital.