Fr Tom Burke (deceased), third from left.
There was sadness in the Long Tower Parish as the community learned of the passing of Fr Tom Burke.
In a social media post this afternoon, Long Tower Parish said: "It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that we inform you of the death of Fr Tom Burke.
"Fr Tom ministered in St Columba's Church for many years, since returnung from England.
"We give thanks for the many parishioners' lives he touched during his time in the Long Tower. We are the better for his kindness, his humour and his wisdom.
"Please remember him and his family in your prayers."
