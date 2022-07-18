Derry man Joe returns with new series of 'Mahon's Way'

Derry man Joe Mahon returns to our TV screens this weekend with a new series of the popular 'Mahon's Way,’ the series in which he travels the length and breadth of the North (and sometimes a wee bit further).

Joe has spent several months exploring the countryside and this 14-part series will take the viewer on a fabulous journey of discovery.

The series has everything, ancient townlands and castles; stories of trailblasing people who helped shape so many places; flora and fauna of rivers and lakes; and history and stories behind poetry and songs.

From Malin in Inishowen to Garvagh in Co Derry and everywhere in between, Joe uncovers yet more fascinating stories of Northern Ireland’s heritage.

Joe said: “I can promise the viewer an enlightening, engaging and visually arresting experience, with help from the wide range of local residents, storytellers, scholars and experts that we have met along the way.

“We also hope that with the Sunday evening programme, ‘Mahon’s Way’ will be the perfect way for viewers to wind down from busy weekends and ease into a new week.”

UTV’s Programmes Editor Tony Curry commented: “We are very excited about this new series. Joe has been the front man for many and varied series for UTV over the years and has built a strong rapport with audiences.

"Viewers look forward to his easy, relaxed style, as he explores Northern Ireland’s rich heritage and the people and places along the way. As he delves to the four corners of Northern Ireland I have no doubt that this new series of ‘Mahon’s Way’ will entertain, educate and delight in equal measure.”

The series, produced by Derry-based Westway Film Productions for UTV, kicks off at 7.00pm on Sunday next with Joe spending time on the Ards Peninsula at Portaferry, checking on the health of its rivers and learning about the history of its railway

In further episodes in the series, he visits the Deele Valle and a fledgling bird sanctuary in Malin in Inishowen.