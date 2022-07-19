Search

19 Jul 2022

Ardnashee and NWRC students make blooming brilliant boats

Ardnashee and NWRC students make blooming brilliant boats. Photo: Martin McKeown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Sixteen students from Ardnashee College who are studying courses at North West Regional College (NWRC) have created miniature replica boats planted with flowers, to present to each of the captains of the Clipper vessels that have arrived in the city as part of the Foyle Maritime Festival.

The young people, who attend Springtown Campus twice a week for courses in horticulture and joinery, spent weeks creating the miniature boats which are individually decorated with the flags of each country taking part.

Additional flower boats have also been presented to Derry and Strabane District Council to be displayed along the city’s quayside for the duration of the festival.

Uel Murphy, lecturer at NWRC, who oversaw the project, said the students had worked hard constructing the flower boats.
He said: “We are delighted to be supporting Derry City and Strabane District Council with their 2022 Maritime Festival.

He added: “This was a fantastic assignment for our students who loved taking part in a professional project that will be part of brightening up the city as part of the festival.

“I can’t say enough about the hard work that was put into this project and I congratulate all the students on the finished pieces, which are outstanding.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “This is such a lovely initiative which will give each Clipper crew a lasting memento of their time in our city and will add to the resplendent floral displays along the riverfront.

“Congratulations to the students from Ardnashee on their dedicated and skilled work in building these unique and beautiful structures.

“This is a great way for them to hone their horticultural skills while having an input in an international level event and I would like to personally wish them well in their future studies.”

The flower Boats were presented to the Clipper skippers at a special ceremony.

