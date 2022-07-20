Search

20 Jul 2022

Dual signage to be introduced for roads to Derry

"This was always a sensitive and sensible proposal aimed solely at inclusivity"

Dual signage to be introduced for roads to Derry

Minister John O'Dowd has since confirmed that this promise is being progressed by the department

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

20 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that it is working toward a ‘dual naming’ approach to road signage on the roads leading to Derry.

It comes after Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan proposed the notion a couple of years ago and has called for the government department to ensure both names of the city are recognised.

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan said: “I've been pushing the DfI for some time now to implement a dual naming approach to directional signage.

"This may seem a trivial matter but as we know in this city, its history and the name by which my constituents know their hometown, matters immensely to many people.

"A dual naming approach is progressive not only does it recognise both names but it reduces the risk of constant vandalism of signage and saves taxpayers’ money.

"Hopefully, it will help reduce confusion for tourists as well. This was always a sensitive and sensible proposal aimed solely at inclusivity."

Mr Durkan's request was refused twice by department officials over the years however, upon taking office, previous Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made a commitment to review a dual naming approach. 

Minister John O'Dowd has since confirmed that this promise is being progressed by the department. 

Mr O’Dowd said: “I can advise that my officials have been asked to review the current approach with a view to moving to one that accommodates dual naming on traffic signs across the network.”

Mr Durkan added: "I’m proud to have played my part in securing this policy change which embraces the diversity of Derry/Londonderry.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media