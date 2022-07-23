Search

23 Jul 2022

Derry motorist drove off after injuring woman while reversing

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry courthouse.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard a motorist who struck a woman while reversing, resulting in her sustaining a broken arm, fled the scene of the accident.

Fearghal McLaughlin (26), of Dunree Gardens in the Creggan area of the city, admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on January 16 this year.

The court heard that the woman came out of a shop in Westland Street and saw a football rolling down the road .She stepped out to stop the ball and McLaughlin, who was driving a car, reversed and struck her.

McLaughlin got out of the vehicle and went to the assistance of the woman helping her to her feet.

He then drove away from the scene. It later transpired that the woman had a fracture in her arm.

After obtaining a description of the driver, police called to the address of the last registered owner of the vehicle who, the court was told, was not the driver at the time of the accident.

The man told police he had not given anyone permission to drive his vehicle.

The court heard it was established the driver was the defendant who was the son of the vehicle owner.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said that there was no issue with the driving as McLaughlin had not realised the woman was behind him.

He said the incident was 'not entirely his fault' and said his client had left the scene because the woman 'seemed to be fine.'
McLaughlin was fined £500 and given six penalty points which resulted in a six month disqualification.

