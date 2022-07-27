"He had the heart of a lion and a smile that could fill up in any room"

The requiem mass of Aaron Deery has taken place at noon today in Derry's Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown.

He will be laid to rest in St Patrick`s Cemetery, Killenagh, Dunamanagh.

Aaron sadly passed away last Friday (July 22) after a tragic road traffic collision.

The chapel was filled as mourners said goodbye to the beloved football fanatic with Father McDevitt leading the proceedings.

Father McDevitt said that nothing can prepare you for a sudden death or its devastating effects.

"In the space of a moment our whole world is turned upside down," Father McDevitt said. "Aaron's family, friends and this whole community were plunged into darkness on Friday as news came through of Aaron's death.

"Even in the midst of this darkness, there has been light, seen in the kindness and the generosity of the large number of people who have visited the wake and supported the family in these last few days.

"It has been a time to remember Aaron. Aaron was the much loved son of Maureen and Paddy, beloved partner of Hanna and much loved brother of Kelvin, Colm, Pearse, Joseph, Liam, Mary and Sinead.

"He has been described as a strong, confident and driven young man with the heart of a lion and a smile that could fill up in any room."

Aaron spent the last few years in Canada and not only developed his pool skills, and made many friends, but Father McDevitt explained it also 'gave him a new direction in life, sure of all the things he wanted to achieve.'

"Aaron set out to learn how to drive and to settle down. The last two years of his life he spent with his girlfriend Hannah whom I've been told made his life better in every way.

"As we all know, he loved football. His five a side football was his pride and joy. Every Friday night on the Bay Road was a World Cup final for Aaron... that was just Aaron.

"Aaron was blessed with a supportive group of friends and that is a measure of the type of person Aaron was. He himself was the heart and the soul of that group.

"His humour was unrivalled, he had the most contagious laugh and I have been told that he never failed to surprise them.

"Aaron was young and full of life and he has died before his time some might say. Yet, life is not to be measured by length of years for the true measure of life is understanding and untarnished life."

Tributes have flooded in for Aaron and his family from across the city.

Top of the hill Celtic expressed their condolences, "Everyone at Top of the Hill Celtic would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Aaron Deery who died tragically.

"Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being.

"Aaron is the brother of TOTHC 2013 coach Colm Deery and uncle of 2013 player Jake. We would ask you all to keep Aaron all those involved in the accident in your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.

"Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you."

There are currently no details concerning the circumstances of the crash as the investigation is ongoing.