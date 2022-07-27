Big-hearted County Derry girl to donate first hair cut to charity

A big hearted five-year-old from County Derry plans to donate her long hair to the Little Princess Trust this week.

Jessica McCormack from Draperstown will have her tresses cut on Thursday, July 28 in an amazing act of generosity for someone so young.

Jessica's mum Laura last night said: “Jessica has always been very kind, right from she went to playschool. She was always making friends and making sure everyone had someone to play with. Then she kept that going in Primary school – it's just in her nature.”

Jessica McCormack will have her long hair cut on Thursday for the Little Princess Trust

The idea came to Jessica when she overheard a conversation with her mum's hairdresser in January of this year.

“We were in the hairdressers at the start of the year and the hairdresser, Olivine of Alternative Hair Solutions said that she was for doing something for the Little Princess Trust.

“Jessica wanted to know what the Little Princess Trust was and I just told her it was where people with really long hair can cut their hair off and give it to wee girls and boys who are sick and maybe don't have hair so that they can get a wig and feel pretty.

“Straight away she was asking 'can we do that mummy' and so I just said yes. All year she has been waiting and she is just buzzing now to get it done.

“She will be getting twelve inches cut off and that will be brilliant. All of the money raised, and the hair will both go to the Little Princess Trust charity.

"She has raised over £1400 already, and people can't believe that this wee 5 year old is willing to do this for someone else.”

Jessica is well tuned into the plans for her feat of goodwill and is looking forward to it.

“She knows exactly what is going on, and where the donations are going. She understands what will happen and she is just buzzing to get it done,” said Laura. “She will be six in February, she hadn't even turned 5 when she made the decision to do this in January. She is very independent and she just takes everything on, nothing phases her.

“This will be her first proper hair cut, she has just had a couple of wee trims since she has been born but this is her first proper hair cut,” said mum Laura.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Jessica's fundraiser can do so via her Just Giving page.