Derry 'Stripped Bare' exhibition to be held in memory of Emmette Dillon

The 'Stripped Bare for Mental Health' exhibition will premier at Derry's Guildhall on August 11 in the Whitaker Suite between 7pm and 9pm.

The exhibition is a collection of 30 photographed images of men and women who very bravely stripped bare in an implied nude pose.

The concept is that by stripping bare, those photographed are 'truly showing themselves both physically but more importantly mentally.'

Emer McLaughlin, who co-organised the event with Emmette's good friend, photographer, Tommy White, said the aim of the exhibition is to force a conversation about what mental health truly means and it’s impact when everything else has been stripped away.

Emer, who was also the makeup artist for the project, said: "This exhibition is dedicated to Emmette Dillon who sadly lost his battle with his mental health last year.

"The dedication comes from Emmette's friend and the photographer and man behind this project, Tommy White.

"The exhibition is open to everyone and admission is free and we ask anyone who wants to come and support please do.

"There will be tea, coffee and buns and a chance to walk around viewing the exhibition, meet the people who took part and speak to those involved."

Emmette sadly passed away last September

Saying a few words on the night will be ARC fitness, Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, and Foyle search and rescue.

There will also be a collection of local mental health charities in attendance to speak to people and let them know about their services and what they can do to help anyone struggling or in need of their vital services.

All proceeds from the event, from donations and small print purchases, will be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue.

Thanking Tommy and Emer for selecting them as their chosen charity for the event, Foyle Search and Rescue said: "We would like to say a big thank you to all the organisers and those taking part in the Stripped Bare exhibition for choosing to support our charity through your event.

"We would like to wish you all the best of luck with your event, we can't wait to see the exhibition in the Guildhall."

Traci Anderson, a close friend of Emmette, who has taken part in the project said it is extremely close to her heart and she hopes that Emmette is proud of everyone who has been a part of the project.

"The project came about when a group of friends wanted to really break the ice for people to really have a conversation about Mental Health," Traci said.

"You see, we were mourning and continue to mourn our dear friend Emmette Dillon. He broke the mould; he spoke about the things that mattered, that people thought were taboo.

"I myself met our Emmette at a calendar shoot. This project is in his name. Making an impact and creating a conversation.

"We all know how to say we feel unwell in mental health matters. Let's take that conversation further, let's know how to support that person. Let's hear that and let's learn how to help that person.

"I hope that our Emmette is looking over us and is proud we are continuing his conversations. This project, on the surface, is controversial but in order to be heard we must break that mould as our Emmette did.

"I love you Emmette and I am super proud of all involved. Especially Tommy and Emer who have championed and nurtured this project from infancy.

"I am going to ask you all to donate anything at all to our Gofund me and to support our exhibition. All donations are welcome, no matter how large or small.

"All funds raised on the night via purchase of prints and donations are going to Foyle Search and Rescue who worked tirelessly to find our Emmette along with other charities.

"It took 18 long days and nights to bring our Emmette home and let me tell you the folks at Foyle Search and Rescue are not only helpful in finding our loved ones. They do so much behind the scenes. I hope you never need to find that out."

To donate and support this event and FSAR, you can via the link:https://www.gofundme.com/ f/stripped-bare-charity- photography-exhibition?utm_ campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_ medium=copy_link_all&utm_ source=customer

For more information about the event, you can also visit the Facebook event page: @https://www.facebook.com/ events/600459728376461/