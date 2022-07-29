Search

29 Jul 2022

19 year old cautioned by Police after car crashes onto local bar car park

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Police in Derry received and responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Northland Road area of the city in the early hours of this morning, Friday July 29.

The car is believed to have come to a stop outside in the car park of Molly Malone's bar on Northland Road. 

Sergeant Irvine said: “Shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that a white Audi A4 S Line had crashed into a hedge close to licensed premises in the area.

“There were no reports of any injuries, however, significant damage was caused to the car.

“A 19-year-old male has been cautioned for driving offences.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist to contact 101, and quote reference number 32 of 29/07/22.”

