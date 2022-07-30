Search

30 Jul 2022

Unveiling of plaque in Daniel Hegarty's memory

Fifty years of Operation Carcan

Daniel Hegarty

Unveiling of plaque in Daniel Hegarty's memory.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of her brother Danial Hegarty's death, Margaret Brady thanked everyone who has supported the family over the last half century.

In a statement, Margaret said: "On July 31, 1972 the British Government launched one of its biggest military operations  in history. The Derry element was known as Operation Carcan. In the course of it, 'Soldier B' murdered our brother, Daniel, a 15 year old child. He was shot in the head and left for dead. 

"The British Government at the time also murdered justice and the Rule of Law. The current  British Government is doing the same. Operation Carcan was the secret code within  Operation Motorman for Derry. By definition it is a means of death by a blunt instrument. 50 years on the British Government and their supporters continue to bluntly murder justice  and the Rule of Law. It seems to us that Operation Carcan is still continuing in respect of  Daniel’s murder and more widely.

"We are all living in a nightmare of a never ending stream  of injustice. Shooting a defenceless and small harmless child in the head at point blank  range was acceptable to the British army in 1972 and it is even more acceptable to them now.

"Daniel’s Inquest in 2011 lawfully paved the way for the prosecution of Soldier B for  murder. But the State is protecting him and itself and will continue to do so. The British  State is legitimising the murder of innocent civilians and children by their own army.

"While  all this is sad and depressing we are left as law abiding citizens to pursue that ever  increasing elusive concept of justice and accountability for the murder of our dear innocent brother. We have no choice.

"We thank everyone who has supported us over the last 50  years and we seek your support in the future. We invite everyone to the scene of Daniel’s  murder at Creggan Heights, Derry, for the unveiling of a plaque in Daniel’s memory at 2.00pm this coming Sunday, 31st July 2022 exactly 50 years on from Operation Carcan."

Margaret Brady on behalf of the Hegarty Family.

