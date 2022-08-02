Search

02 Aug 2022

Minister 'committed' to improving North West rail services

DfI Minister John O'Dowd met with representatives from 'Into the West' this afternoon.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Minister John O'Dowd has said he is 'committed' to improving rail infrastructure in the North West. 

The Sinn Féin MLA today met with representatives from Into the West, a group campaigning for improvement in rail services for the area.

"I am committed to improving transport connectivity for the benefit of our economy and communities and to help with the climate crisis," he said.

"I therefore welcomed the opportunity to meet with Into the West to hear their views and discuss my Department’s ongoing work to improve rail services in the North West and across Ireland.   

"Options for the Phase 3 upgrade to the Coleraine to Derry railway line are currently been assessed. If approved, Translink will be in a position to commence this important project for the North West. 

"In addition, my Department is taking forward the All Island Strategic Rail Review in conjunction with colleagues in the Department for Transport. 

Anger over removal of direct trains for Derry

Translink divert rail services away from Derry throughout the summer

"This work, which Into the West has input to via the consultation process, is focusing on how our rail network can better connect people throughout the island of Ireland.

“The Review is entering into its final modelling stages with a final report due later this year.  Once complete, this work will provide an overarching framework that will allow for investment in our rail network across this island.  

"While I cannot pre-empt the outcome of the review I want to reassure the public that consideration of our services to the North West is an important part of this work."

