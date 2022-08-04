Paddy McCourt sexual assault case adjourned until September

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today that it was hoped to fix a date for the trial of former Celtic and Derry City footballer Patrick McCourt who faces a charge of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on January 30 this year.

McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court in Muff, County Donegal has denied the charge.

Today his defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels told the court that they had been given more papers and CCTV.

He said that the defence would need some time to consult with the defendant and counsel.

The solicitor also said that they had been told there would be further evidence coming.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he would adjourn the case for 4 weeks in the hope that a date could be fixed for contest.

The case was adjourned until September 1.

McCourt is currently on bail.