05 Aug 2022

Stan Morton: Family Acknowledgement

Months Mind Mass, Immaculate Conception Chapel - 7.00pm August 10, 2022

Stan Morton: Family Acknowledgement

Stan Morton: Family Acknowledgement

05 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

MORTON

Stan

We the family of the late Stan Morton wish to express our 

heartfelt thanks to all those who 

sympathised, supported and guided us through this sudden

and tragic death. We want to especially thank our family, friends and neighbours, those who called 

at the house and supplied us with food ,

sent wreaths, Mass and sympathy cards, letters of condolence and telephoned.

After his family, Stan's other great love was golf.

We would like to thank his companions, competitors and staff from the Redcastle Golf Club and 

Hotel who looked after him well, their kindness will always be appreciated.

We would like to extend our love and thanks to all who helped Stan through his journey from this 

world. Hugh and Caroline who stayed with and comforted him until the ambulance came, the

Paramedics, Doctors and Nurses in Altnagelvin Hospital and the different representatives from the 

PSNI. Thanks for the support from the charity,

Life After.

Our final thanks are to Fr Daniel McFaul and 

Fr Michael Caney who helped us through this 

difficult time with their compassion, support and spiritual 

guidance. To Fr Sean O'Donnell 

who delivered the beautiful Requiem Mass which gave us 

great comfort and portrayed Stan's life and personality so

well. And finally, to the musicians which contributed greatly 

to the Mass, and all at O'Brien's Family , Funeral Directors.

Stan's Months Mind Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 10,

at the Immaculate Conception 

Chapel, Trench Road, Derry, at 7.00pm

